Este viernes a través de redes sociales usuarios de Spotify denunciaron fallas, ya que les impedía tener acceso a su perfil y agregar nueva música.
Uh oh, we’re having some issues right now and are investigating. We’ll keep you updated here!— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) 3 de mayo de 2019
Después de una hora comunicaron en su cuenta de twitter que las fallas ya se habían corregido e indicaron que si las fallas continuaban los usuarios podían ponerse en contacto con ellos.
Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help.— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) 3 de mayo de 2019