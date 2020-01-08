El príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle han decidido abandonar su papel en la Familia Real británica, este anuncio se dio a conocer a través de su cuenta oficial en Instagram.
Esta decisión ocurrió después de que se emitiera el documental “Harry and Meghan, an African journey”, en donde los Duques de Sussex admitieron estar sufriendo como consecuencia de la presión mediática y la sobreexposición a la que son sometidos.
Además la ex actriz narró que no se encontraba bien, incluso dijo sentirse muy vulnerable, sobre todo después de dar la bienvenida a su primer hijo pequeño Archie Harrison –quien naciera en mayo pasado-.
Antes de este anuncio, la pareja había anunciado un retiro temporal, incluso ambos denunciaron públicamente las actuaciones de algunos medios de comunicación de Reino Unido, por lo que pasaron seis semanas fuera de los reflectores.
El mensaje emitido a través de Instagram señala: “Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución. Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina”.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA